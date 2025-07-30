1,012,047 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Golden Reserve Retirement LLC

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,012,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,698,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SCHA opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

