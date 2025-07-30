10,322 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Golden Reserve Retirement LLC

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,622 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,113 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

