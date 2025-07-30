1,100 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

View Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE LNG opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.