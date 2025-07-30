121,065 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 277.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $26.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

