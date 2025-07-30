1,244 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $109.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

