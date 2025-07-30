1,337 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $411.96 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $351.28 and a one year high of $549.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

