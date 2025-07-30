17,763 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF opened at $439.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $443.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

