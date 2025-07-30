1st Source’s (SRCE) Buy (B) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,883,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 519,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 262,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

