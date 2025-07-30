237,025 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,810,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandi LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,943,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $587.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

