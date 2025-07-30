2,538 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,997,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,352,000 after purchasing an additional 96,020 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,854,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,535,000 after purchasing an additional 249,089 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

