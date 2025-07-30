33,267 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 147,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NYSE CWT opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

