3,500 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Purchased by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

