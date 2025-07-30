360 Financial Inc. Sells 281 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

360 Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

