360 Financial Inc. Sells 9,345 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

360 Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.19 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $250.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

