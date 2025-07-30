5,299 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,528,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,826,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0%
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
