5,898 Shares in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.3%

VVV stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.