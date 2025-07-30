61,128 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Independence Financial Advisors LLC

Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 61,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 3.7% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $208.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

