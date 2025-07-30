79,365 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.