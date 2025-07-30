9,066 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by SSA Swiss Advisors AG

SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $587.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

