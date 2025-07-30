9,134 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.