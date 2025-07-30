AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 165,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

QPX stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.