AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Performance
EATZ stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.87.
About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
