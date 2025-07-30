AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

