AE Wealth Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

