AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,675,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 604,958 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,281,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

