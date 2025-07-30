Aegis Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,068 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average is $192.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

