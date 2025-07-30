Aegis Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,667 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,825 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

