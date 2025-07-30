Aegis Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

