Aegis Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,320 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

