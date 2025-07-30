Aegis Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 278.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after acquiring an additional 666,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $587.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

