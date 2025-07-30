Aegis Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

