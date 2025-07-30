AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Down 16% – Time to Sell?

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 29,689,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 43,638,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIDR
AEye Trading Down 16.0%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
About AEye
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AEye
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.