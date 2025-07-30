Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $216.32.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,815,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

