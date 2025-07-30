Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $570.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,054,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 106,116 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 276,161 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

