Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 49,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

