Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.84. 23,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 64,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Allied Gaming & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 221.65%.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

