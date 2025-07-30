Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of DOX opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

