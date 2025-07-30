Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NDIV stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

About Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of 40 to 60 US-listed dividend-paying companies engaged in the natural resources industry. Holdings are selected based on fundamental factors and weighted by dividend yield.

