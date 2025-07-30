Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $20.60

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Report on DK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. Delek US’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.