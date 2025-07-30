Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $194.42

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.42.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $184.80 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after buying an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

