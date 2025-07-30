Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $92.71

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 975.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $93.76 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.543 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

