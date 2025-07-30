Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Price Target at C$5.25

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$113,439.00. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 189,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$786,425.00. Corporate insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$4.76 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.94.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

