Analyzing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get AMREP alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMREP and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Great Portland Estates 0 1 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. 37.6% of AMREP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 25.59% 10.11% 9.80% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares AMREP and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AMREP has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMREP and Great Portland Estates”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $49.69 million 2.38 $12.72 million $2.37 9.39 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMREP has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

AMREP beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.