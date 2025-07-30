Analyzing Knife River (NYSE:KNF) & Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Knife River shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Argan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.18% 12.83% 6.17% Argan 11.00% 29.61% 12.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 6 0 3.00 Argan 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings for Knife River and Argan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Knife River presently has a consensus price target of $114.17, suggesting a potential upside of 39.90%. Argan has a consensus price target of $202.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.25%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than Argan.

Volatility and Risk

Knife River has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argan has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knife River and Argan”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.90 billion 1.59 $201.68 million $3.17 25.74 Argan $874.18 million 3.72 $85.46 million $7.13 33.43

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Argan. Knife River is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and other commercial firms. The Industrial Services segment provides industrial construction and field services and vessel fabrication services for fertilizer, engineering and construction, forest products, and various other industrial companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecom Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structured cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves electricity cooperative, state and local government agencies, counties and municipalities, and technology-oriented government contracting firms, as well as federal government facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

