Analyzing Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) and Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Sartorius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -112.09% -655.31% -141.83% Sartorius 3.00% 7.87% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuwellis and Sartorius, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sartorius 0 1 0 2 3.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuwellis currently has a consensus price target of $714.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,687.07%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Sartorius.

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Sartorius”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.74 million 0.12 -$11.16 million ($766.39) -0.01 Sartorius $3.66 billion N/A $90.90 million $1.64 112.36

Sartorius has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sartorius has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sartorius beats Nuwellis on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors in Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Sartorius

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. It also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, support and services, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; contract manufacturing and integration, membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and biolayer interferometry products. In addition, the company offers water purification systems; surface plasmon resonance; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, the company provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, biologics testing, media and process, instrument, octet service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.