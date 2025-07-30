Analyzing SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of IperionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IperionX has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.27 $123.60 million $2.51 51.18

This table compares IperionX and SiteOne Landscape Supply”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

Profitability

This table compares IperionX and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.53% 7.31% 3.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IperionX and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00 SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 5 4 0 2.30

IperionX currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.02%. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus price target of $145.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than IperionX.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats IperionX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

