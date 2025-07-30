Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Shares Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 40,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 12,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5468 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 73.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

