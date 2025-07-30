Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $14.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,993,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $439.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $443.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

