Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $5.58 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 226.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,842 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,341 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

