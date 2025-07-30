Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $7.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.05. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

